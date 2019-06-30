Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Missing hiker in California stayed near rocks to keep warm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a hiker who went missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles survived by wrapping himself with a jacket and towel and staying by warm rocks for heat.

Janet Henderson of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue told KCBS-TV that Eugene Jo stayed alive for a week by getting close to the hot rocks at night and drinking water from a riverbed.

She says the 73-year-old heard rescuers’ voices on Saturday and yelled for help.

He was taken to a hospital and later released.

Jo’s daughter says the family can barely comprehend the extent of the miracle.

Jo went hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot (2,438-meter) summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

2:10 pm
Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights
Covering Colorado

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights

1:59 pm
USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food
Covering Colorado

USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food

1:43 pm
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights
Covering Colorado

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights

USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food
Covering Colorado

USDA catching geese across Denver parks and shipping them to be processed as food

Scroll to top
Skip to content