Harris lands 2020 endorsement from 2 Black Caucus members

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two more members of the Congressional Black Caucus are backing Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency.

Reps. Bobby Rush of Illinois and Frederica Wilson of Florida say they are supporting the California Democrat’s presidential bid. Endorsements from the caucus, which counts more than 50 members, are shaping up to be very influential in the Democratic presidential primary. The pair of endorsements bring Harris’s total CBC endorsements to six.

Rush has been critical of former Vice President Joe Biden in the wake of his comments about working alongside two segregationist Southern senators. Harris and Biden clashed during the first Democratic primary debate after Harris, who is black, directly challenged Biden over his history of opposing school integration through federally ordered busing and his close work with the two senators.

Associated Press

