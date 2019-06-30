Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Democrats demand action on Republican who threatened police

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic senators at the Oregon statehouse are delaying the start of the last day of legislative session once again throwing the Senate into disarray.

Democratic Sen. Shemia Fagan said Sunday that some Democrats are demanding Republican Sen. Brian Boquist not be allowed to return to the floor. Boquist drew criticism for saying police should “come heavily armed” if they tried to return him to the Capitol amid a GOP walkout over climate legislation. A formal complaint has been filed against him.

Fagan says that Boquist voluntarily remained off the floor Saturday. Boquist momentarily appeared on the floor Sunday before the Senate president called a recess.

Legislators have until midnight to work through dozens of remaining policy measures.

Associated Press

