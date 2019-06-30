Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

7 wounded as gunfire sprays Louisiana nightclub

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police continue to investigate a shooting incident at a Baton Rouge nightclub that left seven people injured.

Local news outlets report gunfire strafed the inside and parking lot of the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar early Saturday, apparently beginning after a fight where videos show one man breaking a bottle over another man’s head.

At least two people were seriously wounded, although not all injuries may stem from gunshots.

Macy Bell tells The Advocate she was present and that shooting continued for about five minutes, describing the nightclub as “a whole war zone.”

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging residents to contact police with information and says city-parish officials will meet this week to discuss ways to stem gun violence in the wake of this and other shootings.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Charter renewed for STEM School Highlands Ranch
Covering Colorado

Charter renewed for STEM School Highlands Ranch

2:23 pm
MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

2:10 pm
Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights
Covering Colorado

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights

1:59 pm
Charter renewed for STEM School Highlands Ranch
Covering Colorado

Charter renewed for STEM School Highlands Ranch

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl
Sports

MLB umpire reaches out to teen ump involved in adult brawl

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights
Covering Colorado

Colorado appeals court dismisses suit affecting free speech rights

Scroll to top
Skip to content