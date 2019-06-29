Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Youngstown Vindicator to cease publication after 150 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — The only daily newspaper in Ohio’s ninth largest city has announced plans to permanently cease publication in August after 150 years.

The Vindicator in Youngstown announced the decision in a letter to readers published Saturday.

Publisher Betty J.H. Brown Jagnow and General Manager Mark Brown wrote the move stems from financial struggles and the inability to find a buyer. They called the decision “gut wrenching.”

The announcement comes just days after the paper marked its 150th anniversary.

The Vindicator entered a lively local news market in 1869, but eventually became the only daily newspaper in Youngstown and Mahoning County. Its staff won six first-place awards in this year’s APME journalism contest.

Brown in a letter Friday to employees of WFMJ-TV said the shutdown wouldn’t affect the family owned television station.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CSPD investigating shooting on North Murray Blvd.
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating shooting on North Murray Blvd.

6:02 am
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Vape pen blamed in SUV fire
News

Vape pen blamed in SUV fire

10:29 pm
CSPD investigating shooting on North Murray Blvd.
Covering Colorado

CSPD investigating shooting on North Murray Blvd.

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Vape pen blamed in SUV fire
News

Vape pen blamed in SUV fire

Scroll to top
Skip to content