Troopers: 3 dead, 1 critically injured in Alaska plane crash

MOOSE PASS, Alaska (AP) — Authorities say three people died and a fourth was severely injured in a plane crash near Moose Pass on Friday.

Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain told the Anchorage Daily News that the small plane crashed into a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake. Three people were killed in the crash, but one person was airlifted to Providence hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released any names.

A team was expected to be airlifted to the crash scene Saturday to recover the bodies.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Associated Press

