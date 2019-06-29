Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tennessee officer shoots, kills man in return fire

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say a police officer has fatally shot a man who fired first at the officer.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information shows Smyrna Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home Friday night.

The TBI says a man reportedly had shot a gun inside the home and another resident was barricaded inside a different room.

The TBI says reports from the scene indicate that when an officer entered the home, the man shot at the officer, who then returned fire and struck the man.

The agency says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital and no officers were injured.

Authorities are not naming the deceased man until they notify his relatives. An investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

8:42 am
2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

6:02 am
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content