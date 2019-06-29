Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New Jersey tops Nevada in sports betting volume in May

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey took in more sports bets last month than Nevada did to lead the nation.

Gambling regulators said this week that New Jersey handled nearly $319 million.

That topped Nevada by about $2 million.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May 2018 that cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting should they so choose.

And it jumped into the market with both feet with the goal of dethroning Nevada as the sports betting capital of America.

It remains to be seen if New Jersey can maintain its lead with large neighboring states including Pennsylvania and New York either offering sports betting or considering it.

Associated Press

