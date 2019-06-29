NC redistricting fight turns to state courts after ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Opponents of North Carolina’s district maps are putting their hopes in state courts after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal courts aren’t the place to settle partisan gerrymandering disputes.

An election reform group, the state Democratic Party and voters will go to court next month to try to persuade state judges that Republican-drawn General Assembly districts discriminate against Democrats based on political beliefs and voting history.

Voting-rights advocates across the country have vowed to turn to state litigation after Chief Justice John Roberts wrote Thursday that federal courts have no authority to determine whether partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional.

The pending case filed in Wake County court marks at least the eighth lawsuit challenging North Carolina maps since 2011.