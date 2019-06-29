Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Minneapolis church expelled over support of gay marriage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of the Evangelical Covenant Church have voted to defrock a Minneapolis pastor and expel his church for permitting gay marriage.

The Rev. Dan Collison had his credentials removed by a 77% vote at the Evangelical Covenant Church’s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday night.

Leaders also voted to expel Collison’s First Covenant Church in downtown Minneapolis. First Covenant was a founding member of the 135-year-old denomination. A Michigan pastor also was defrocked for officiating at his son’s same-sex marriage.

Collison told the Star Tribune he was “not surprised” but “saddened” after he was voted out.

The ECC says First Covenant is free to keep operating as a church. First Covenant says Collison will continue serving as lead pastor.

In 2014, a First Covenant staff member officiated at an off-site wedding of two women from the church worship band.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

8:42 am
2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

6:02 am
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content