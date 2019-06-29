Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Man accused of forging police report as late for work excuse

LISBON, N.H. (AP) — A man accused of forging a letter to back up his bogus police story that he used an excuse to his boss is facing real charges in New Hampshire.

The Caledonian-Record reports that 51-year-old Paul Neilson was charged last week with forgery, a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Police say the Lisbon man told his boss he was late to work at a construction company March 11 because a Lisbon officer gave him a warning about his expired car registration.

When his boss got suspicious, police say Neilson gave him a letter purportedly from the officer with a detailed description of their interaction.

The boss contacted police, who said they had not had any contact with Neilson that day nor written the letter.

A phone number for Neilson could not be found.

___

Information from: The Caledonian-Record, http://www.caledonianrecord.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

8:42 am
2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

6:02 am
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content