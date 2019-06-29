Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Friday’s US win most-watched WWC quarterfinal match

The Americans’ 2-1 victory over France set a record for the most-watched Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on U.S. English-language television.

Fox drew 6.12 million viewers for Friday’s match, and peaked at 8.24 million. The game was the most-watched English-language soccer telecast in the country since last year’s men’s World Cup final.

In addition, Sunday’s match averaged 211,000 viewers online, making it the most streamed Women’s World Cup game ever.

The U.S. 2015 quarterfinal win over Chile averaged 5.74 million, which aired in prime time.

The Americans will face England in the semifinals Tuesday.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado trail meters allows users to donate to maintenance
Covering Colorado

Colorado trail meters allows users to donate to maintenance

2:31 pm
Man can use life insurance to pay attorney in murder case
Covering Colorado

Man can use life insurance to pay attorney in murder case

2:09 pm
Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder
Covering Colorado

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

1:55 pm
Colorado trail meters allows users to donate to maintenance
Covering Colorado

Colorado trail meters allows users to donate to maintenance

Man can use life insurance to pay attorney in murder case
Covering Colorado

Man can use life insurance to pay attorney in murder case

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder
Covering Colorado

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

Scroll to top
Skip to content