Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Diverted plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A United flight heading from New York to Houston diverted to Newark Liberty Airport and made an emergency landing.

Inflatable slides were used to deplane passengers on the runway Saturday morning. No major injuries were reported.

United said Flight 2098 heading from LaGuardia Airport experienced problems upon takeoff just before 8 a.m. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it was “hydraulics problems.”

The Port Authority said the plane blew a tire on landing. It said there was also other structural damage that forced closure of the runway.

Spokeswoman Andrea Hiller said the pilots “reacted quickly to ensure the safety of the aircraft and our customers.”

The airport grounded arriving and departing flights at about 8:45 a.m. Flights resumed shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

8:42 am
2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

6:02 am
Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

10:42 pm
Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances
News

Hot temperatures continue this weekend with increasing rain chances

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

2 people dead following a shooting in Colorado Springs

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide
Covering Colorado

Report shows more millennials dying from drugs, drinking, and suicide

Scroll to top
Skip to content