Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Beagles sniff out snails in luggage at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Two dogs, part of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s “beagle brigade,” sniffed out two Giant African Snails in the luggage of a passenger arriving at Atlanta’s airport from Nigeria.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the beagles, named Candie and Chipper, were alerted to the passenger’s checked bags at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday. A Customs agriculture specialist found the snails in a suitcase, along with prohibited fruits and vegetables.

The snails were turned over to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, while the food was destroyed. The USDA’s website says such snails are illegally imported for classroom exhibits as pets or for food. They’re also described as “one of the most damaging” in the world because they consume at least 500 types of plants, reproduce quickly, and can cause meningitis.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder
Covering Colorado

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

1:55 pm
Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks
Covering Colorado

Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks

1:31 pm
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
News

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

1:02 pm
Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder
Covering Colorado

Rock climber dies in fall west of Boulder

Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks
Covering Colorado

Colorado withholds parolee list after police chief’s remarks

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
News

Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall

Scroll to top
Skip to content