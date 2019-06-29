Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alabama inmate dies from apparent medical incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate has died after an apparent medical incident.

Jefferson County sheriff’s Capt. David Agee says the inmate died at the county jail Friday night. AL.com reports it happened about 8:10 p.m. in a cell block. Agee says the 36-year-old man appeared to have suffered a seizure while in the cell block’s common area.

Agee says he was attended to by the jail’s medical staff and then transported to a hospital for treatment. Medical efforts to revive him, however, were not successful.

The death is under investigation.

The man’s name will be released when his family has been notified.

Associated Press

