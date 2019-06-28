Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Wanted Alabama ‘attack squirrel’ owner arrested after chase

KILLEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called “attack squirrel” he considered a pet has been arrested.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that 35-year-old Mickey Paulk was caught Thursday night following a chase in which he rammed an investigator’s vehicle. Authorities had been seeking Paulk on multiple felony warrants unrelated to the squirrel named “Deeznutz,” made infamous after police said they were warned about a meth-fueled, trained attack squirrel.

Paulk told The Associated Press last week that he was working on a plan for turning himself in to authorities. But authorities said he was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail after fleeing a motel on a stolen motorcycle.

It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer. Deeznutz couldn’t be tested for meth and has been released.

Associated Press

