Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top immigration official: Border crossings dropping

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The acting secretary of Homeland Security said he expected 25% fewer migrants to cross the border this month, as officials in Yuma unveiled their latest outdoor facility meant to detain children and families.

Kevin McAleenan said at a brief news conference in Washington that the numbers would still be too high, but it was a start. Typically fewer people cross the border during hot summer months, but there still have been tens of thousands of families and children arriving. Facilities are vastly overcrowded and advocates have decried conditions inside.

Congress sent President Donald Trump a $4.6 billion package on Thursday that bolsters care for those taken into custody. McAleenan praised the move, but also cautioned there was much more work to do.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison
News

FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

12:50 pm
Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office
Breaking News

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

12:28 pm
Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County

12:13 pm
FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison
News

FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office
Breaking News

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County

Scroll to top
Skip to content