Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Supreme Court to review Montana school choice program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will consider reviving a Montana program that gives tax credits to people who donate to private-school scholarships. The state’s highest court had struck down the program because it violated the Montana constitution’s ban on state aid to religious organizations.

The justices say Friday that they will review the state court ruling, which Montana parents are challenging as a violation of their religious freedom under the U.S. Constitution.

The Montana Supreme Court ruled that the program giving tax credits of up to $150 for donations to organizations that give scholarships to private-school students amounts to indirect aid to schools controlled by churches.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

9:07 am
Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

8:42 am
LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

7:52 am
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

Scroll to top
Skip to content