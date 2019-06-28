Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Supreme Court agrees to hear ‘Bridgegate’ case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal involving two people convicted in New Jersey’s “Bridgegate” scandal.

The justices said Friday they would hear a case in the fall involving Bridget Kelly and Bill Baroni. They were convicted in 2016 of fraud and civil rights violations for realigning the lanes to the George Washington Bridge without telling local officials. The realignment was done to punish Fort Lee’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Republican Gov. Chris Christie.

An appeals court threw out their civil rights convictions last fall but upheld the fraud counts.

Kelly was Christie’s deputy chief of staff. Baroni was deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Associated Press

