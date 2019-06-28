Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Some calling for independent probe of fatal Texas drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — The investigation into the deadly January drug raid by Houston police that killed a couple and injured five officers has some local officials and community activists asking whether the probe should be taken over by an independent third party.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which is heading the probe, says calls by officials for a third-party investigator are “totally inappropriate.”

But some legal experts say bringing in a third party would help satisfy demands by the public for a thorough and independent review. Prosecutors say the inquiry has ballooned into a review of about 14,000 cases.

The raid came under scrutiny after allegations that one of the officers who was shot lied about his use of a confidential informant in order to obtain a search warrant.

