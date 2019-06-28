Rights group accuses dairy farmers of animal cruelty _ again

An animal rights group is leveling a new round of allegations against Pennsylvania dairy farmers who were acquitted of animal cruelty charges nearly a decade ago.

A PETA operative gained employment at Reitz Dairy Farm in Pennsylvania and surreptitiously shot video that activists once again say shows severe maltreatment of the herd. The undercover probe sets up another potential legal tussle between People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and family farmers who say they properly care for their livestock.

PETA officials presented their evidence to state police. Police have opened an investigation.

PETA was involved in an earlier case against Reitz’s owner, Lloyd Reitz Sr., and his son. They were tried on summary cruelty charges nearly a decade ago and acquitted.

Reitz said he had no comment on the new allegations.