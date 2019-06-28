Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Remains found in suitcase along Georgia highway identified

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say human remains found in a suitcase along a Georgia interstate nearly three years ago were those of a missing woman.

A Gwinnett County police news release Friday says they belonged to Jessica Ashley Manchini, who would have been 29 when the bones were discovered in July 2016 along Interstate 985 in Buford.

Police say faded ink on a tag on the suitcase was unsuccessfully tested in 2016, but it was re-examined this month with new technology.

A partial name and address led police to Manchini, who was originally from Pennsylvania but spent the last years of her life in Gwinnett County.

Her mother reported her missing in December 2014. Police say dental and medical records confirmed her identity.

The cause and manner of Manchini’s death remain under investigation.

Associated Press

Associated Press

