Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nurse, pilot killed in medical helicopter crash in Minnesota

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — A nurse and a pilot are dead and a crew member injured after a medical helicopter crash at a regional airport in Minnesota.

North Memorial Health says no patients were on board when the crash happened about 1 a.m. Friday at the Brainerd airport.

The injured crew member was taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd. The crew member’s condition was not given.

North Memorial Health says the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend
News

Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

7:35 am
Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

7:20 am
Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

6:59 am
Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend
News

Father-son duo to tackle Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content