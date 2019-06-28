Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New York mom charged with murder in deaths of twin girls

MONTAUK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a woman is charged with murder in the deaths of her twin 2-year-old daughters, who were found in cardiac arrest inside a car at a Long Island park.

Suffolk County police say they received a 911 call from 24-year-old Tenia Campbell’s mother, saying her daughter was threatening to kill herself and her children at an unknown location. After an extensive search, police say they located the Medford woman’s vehicle at a Montauk park Thursday afternoon.

Police say Jasmine and Jaida Campbell were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Autopsies will be conducted.

The mother was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with two counts of second-degree murder. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

A press conference is scheduled for Friday morning.

Associated Press

