New York marks 50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

In 1969, a police raid on a gay bar in Manhattan led to a riot and days of demonstrations that morphed into a sustained LGTB liberation movement.

The streets outside the modern reincarnation of the Stonewall Inn were blocked off Friday in preparation for a day of celebrations including musical performances and an evening rally.

The city’s huge Pride parade on Sunday also swings past the bar and a tiny, green park outside, which is at the center of the Stonewall National Monument.