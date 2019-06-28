Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New England’s last thoroughbred horse track winds down

BOSTON (AP) — New England’s last thoroughbred horse track is hosting its final live races this weekend, but it’s not clear what comes next for the heavily subsidized industry.

Boston’s Suffolk Downs was sold in 2017 to a real estate developer that plans to turn the site into a residential neighborhood.

But Sterling Suffolk Racecourse, the company that owned the track, hopes to refurbish the Great Barrington Fairgrounds in the Berkshires while continuing its simulcast betting operation in Boston.

The company is backing legislation allowing it to move forward with the plan. That bill and others related to the industry will be considered at a Statehouse hearing Monday.

Millions of dollars set aside for the industry from the state’s tax on casinos, meanwhile, continues to accrue in a special fund.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison
News

FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

12:50 pm
Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office
Breaking News

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

12:28 pm
Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County

12:13 pm
FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison
News

FBI: James Fields sentenced to life in prison

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office
Breaking News

Update: Police investigate suspicious package at Rep. Lamborn’s office

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County
Covering Colorado

Missing hiker found dead in Saguache County

Scroll to top
Skip to content