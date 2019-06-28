Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Missouri man sentenced for killing son, burning body

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old central Missouri man who admitted killing his 1-year-old son and burning the body has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew Hamm, of Fortuna, was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the boy’s May 2017 death.

He pleaded guilty in December in a plea deal that reduced the original first-degree murder charge.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports authorities found the boy’s skeletal remains inside Hamm’s home and in a burn pit on the property after the child’s mother notified police.

Hamm initially told authorities the boy died after choking. He later admitted hitting the boy after he spilled a bowl of water.

Hamm told authorities he was upset that a family member hadn’t shown up to take care of the baby.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune, http://www.newstribune.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

7:20 am
Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

6:59 am
Colorado Springs police looking for missing 81-year-old man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing 81-year-old man

6:02 am
Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate
Election Watch

Health care, immigration dominate Democratic debate

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park
Covering Colorado

Police say woman was assaulted at Bear Creek Dog Park

Colorado Springs police looking for missing 81-year-old man
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs police looking for missing 81-year-old man

Scroll to top
Skip to content