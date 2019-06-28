Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Banks lead early gains for US stocks

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks were leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve gave many of them permission to raise dividends and buy back more stock.

Bank of America jumped 3.5% early Friday and JPMorgan Chase climbed 3.1%.

The Federal Reserve late Thursday approved the plans by the country’s 18 biggest banks to return more money to shareholders. The approvals was part of the Fed’s annual checkup of the banking system.

Progress Software jumped 15% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,935.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67 points, or 0.3%, to 26,597. The Nasdaq added 25 points, or 0.3%, to 7,994.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.02%.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

9:07 am
Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

8:42 am
LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

7:52 am
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

Scroll to top
Skip to content