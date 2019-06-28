Man who cut up wife sentenced to nearly 9 years in prison

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man who was found at a Kansas storage unit with his dismembered wife’s remains and two of their children has been sentenced to nearly nine years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Rey was sentenced Friday for child endangerment, contributing to a child’s misconduct and sexual exploitation of a child. The exploitation charges stem from sexually explicit photos of teenagers found on his phone.

Rey hasn’t been charged in the death of his wife, Jessica Monteiro Rey, who died after giving birth in October 2017 at a Kansas City, Missouri, hotel. Rey told authorities both that she killed herself and that she died of childbirth complications. The coroner couldn’t determine her cause of death.

Rey also is charged with abandonment of a corpse in Missouri and with a California homicide.