Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lizzo says security guard manhandled 2 staffers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Singer-rapper Lizzo says a security guard tackled two members of her staff to the ground and used hurtful language just moments after her performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest.

Lizzo late Thursday tweeted the guard “slapped and manhandled” her hair stylist and stylist and that she was “out for blood” after he dragged them off the grounds. She called him a “racist bigot” and said he “needs to be in handcuffs.” She says they’ll file a complaint.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Summerfest issued a statement early Friday promising “a thorough investigation.” Summerfest says it expects any security challenges to be handled professionally and respectfully, and they’ll take “appropriate action” if those standards weren’t met.

Lizzo has been having a breakthrough year, including a BET Awardsnomination for best female hip-hop artist.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

9:07 am
Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

8:42 am
LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

7:52 am
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

Scroll to top
Skip to content