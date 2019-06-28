Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Houston-area priest indicted on more child indecency counts

CONROE, Texas (AP) — A former Houston-area Roman Catholic priest has been indicted on three additional child indecency charges arising from child sex abuse allegations.

A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Manuel La Rosa-Lopez on Thursday.

Two of the counts are tied to accusations La Rosa-Lopez tried to put his hands down the pants of a male parishioner when he was a minor in 1999.

Tyler Dunman, chief of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Special Crimes Bureau, says the third count from Thursday involves a male victim who was a minor in June 2000.

Last month, La Rosa-Lopez was indicted on two other child indecency counts involving allegations the priest groped a woman when she was a teenager in 2000.

La Rosa-Lopez’s attorney, Wendell Odom, says his client denies any crimes took place.

Associated Press

