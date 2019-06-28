Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling 1.6 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace potentially deadly Takata air bag inflators, completing its required recalls six months ahead of schedule.

When the latest recall is done, Honda says it will have recalled 22.6 million inflators in about 12.9 million vehicles.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and blow apart a metal canister, spewing shrapnel. Twenty-four people have been killed and hundreds injured by the inflators worldwide. Honda was Takata’s largest customer.

The recalls include many Honda and Acura models from 2003 through 2015. All received replacement inflators made by Takata early in the recall process.

The recalls do not include inflators that have a moisture-absorbing chemical. The government will decide by the end of this year whether those should be recalled.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

9:07 am
Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

8:42 am
LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

7:52 am
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

Scroll to top
Skip to content