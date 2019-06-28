Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Health officials urge testing after Indiana wrestling event

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Health officials are warning attendees at a recent wrestling event in southern Indiana to get tested for HIV and hepatitis C due to possible exposure to blood-borne pathogens.

The Floyd County Health Department says those at last Sunday’s “Welcome to the Wreckroom” event in New Albany may have been exposed to blood or bodily fluids.

Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris tells the News and Tribune the warning was triggered by a complaint from someone who attended. He says it’s “a risk for all concerned.”

The event’s co-promoter John Glenn told The Courier-Journal all wrestlers are “tested regularly” for the “safety of the people who come to our shows and for the guys in the ring as well.”

New Albany is located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky.

Associated Press

