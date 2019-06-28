Florence Pugh goes down a dark rabbit hole in ‘Midsommar’

NEW YORK (AP) — In her short and rapidly expanding career, the 23-year-old British actress Florence Pugh has shown a knack for transformation. She has played characters who, with or without sanity intact, come into their own.

In her 2017 breakthrough, “Lady Macbeth,” she played a fiery young Victorian lady who madly seizes her own freedom. In “Fighting With my Family,” she played a working-class girl who becomes a professional wrestler. In Ari Aster’s new sunlit nightmare, “Midsommar,” Pugh’s arc leads down a darker path.

Thanks to the acclaim of those performances, Pugh’s fame is set to grow exponentially. She recently began production on Marvel’s Black Widow standalone film, co-starring alongside Scarlett Johansson. Later this year, she’ll co-star in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women,” one of the year’s most anticipated films.