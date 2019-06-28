Feds want ex-prosecutor guilty of conspiracy locked up

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. attorneys want a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor locked up now that jurors have found her guilty of conspiracy in a plot to frame a relative.

Katherine Kealoha and her now-retired police chief husband Louis Kealoha were convicted Thursday of conspiracy after a trial where prosecutors told jurors the couple abused their power to frame her uncle. Prosecutors say the motive was to keep him from revealing fraud that enriched their lavish life and to maintain their power and prestige.

Federal prosecutors say in court documents that she should be detained pending sentencing because she “lies as easily as she draws breath.” They say she will do anything to avoid consequences.

She will have to convince a judge Friday she’s not likely to flee or pose a danger to anyone.