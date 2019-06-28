Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Feds allocate $10M to combat violence in rural Alaska

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has declared a law enforcement emergency in Alaska, clearing the way for the Justice Department to award more than $10 million to combat crime in rural Alaskan communities.

Friday’s announcement follows a trip Barr made last month to meet with Native leaders in the state, who described disproportionately high rates of violence and sexual assault in Native communities.

It’s the first time Barr has personally declared a law enforcement emergency since he assumed his role in February. The Justice Department has previously declared similar emergencies after mass shootings and to combat spikes in violent crime.

The funding would be available immediately and is meant to help hire additional village and tribal officers and to pay for equipment and training.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

9:07 am
Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

8:42 am
LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

7:52 am
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Fan Fest is tonight in downtown Colorado Springs

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure
News

Supreme Court Justices won’t revive Alabama ban on abortion procedure

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays
Covering Colorado

LIST: 4th of July Celebrations and fireworks displays

Scroll to top
Skip to content