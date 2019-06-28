Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Elton John blasts Putin for saying liberalism is ‘obsolete’

NEW YORK (AP) — Elton John is calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is “obsolete” and conflicts with the “overwhelming majority” in many countries.

In a story published by the Financial Times newspaper , Putin says “the liberal idea has become obsolete” and conflicts with “the overwhelming majority of the population.” John says in a statement released Friday that he disagrees with Putin’s “view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies.”

Putin also said Russia has “no problem with LGBT persons” in the interview.

But John called Putin’s words hypocritical since a Russian distributor censored LGBTQ-related scenes from “Rocketman,” the film based on John’s life and career.

Associated Press

