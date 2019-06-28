Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

DeVos revokes Obama-era rule policing for-profit colleges

The U.S. Education Department is rescinding an Obama-era rule that aimed to police ineffective for-profit colleges.

Department officials said Friday that the 2014 gainful employment rule will be removed entirely effective July 1, 2020. The rule sought to cut federal funding for programs that consistently left graduates with high debt compared to their incomes.

The department’s announcement says the rule focused too much on student earnings and unfairly targeted for-profit colleges.

Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, said that removing the rule rather than revising it “will prop up low-quality for-profit colleges at the expense of students and taxpayers.”

The rule has never been enforced by the Education Department, which says it no longer has access to earnings data from the Social Security Administration.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office
Covering Colorado

ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office

4:55 pm
Summer is peak season for blood needs
Covering Colorado

Summer is peak season for blood needs

4:37 pm
FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease
News

FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease

4:02 pm
ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office
Covering Colorado

ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Summer is peak season for blood needs
Covering Colorado

Summer is peak season for blood needs

FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease
News

FDA identifies dog food brands associated with canine heart disease

Scroll to top
Skip to content