Congressman: Block evidence of trysts in corruption case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Indicted California Rep. Duncan Hunter is asking a judge to reject an attempt by prosecutors to introduce evidence that the congressman used campaign funds to finance a string of extramarital relationships.

In a motion Friday, the congressman’s lawyers say prosecutors are seeking permission “to focus the jury’s attention on Mr. Hunter’s infidelity.”

They say evidence that some of Hunter’s relationships were romantic isn’t necessary for a jury to evaluate the case.

Allegations about the married Republican congressman’s affairs were outlined in a government court filing Monday, connected to charges he and his wife illegally spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty this month to one corruption count.

Duncan Hunter has said prosecutors have targeted him for political reasons.

The trial is scheduled for September.

Associated Press

