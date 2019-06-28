Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Appeals court refuses to reconsider abortion ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A federal appeals court says it won’t reconsider a ruling that upheld a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients prior to abortions.

In April, a divided panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the 2017 law is constitutional, reversing a lower court judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the state’s only abortion clinic, asked the entire appeals court to review the ruling. The appeals court rejected the request Friday.

Kentucky’s anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin, hailed the decision.

ACLU senior staff attorney Alexa Kolbi-Molinas calls it a disappointing decision on a law that “intrudes on Kentuckians’ personal health care decisions.”

The ACLU’s only recourse would be appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. An ACLU spokeswoman says it’s evaluating options.

Associated Press

