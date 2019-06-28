Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Alabama woman charged in death of man carjacked, run over

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been arrested in the death of a man who was assaulted during a carjacking and run over by an off-duty officer.

News outlets report 32-year-old Keyton Nicole Sparks was charged Thursday with the murder of Jerand Deon Jackson.

Birmingham Police spokesman Sgt. Johnny Williams says Jackson crashed into a motorcyclist June 19. Two suspects in a second vehicle carjacked and then beat Jackson, leaving him on the roadway. An unwitting off-duty officer ran him over.

Williams says Sparks is one of the suspects who fled driving Jackson’s vehicle, which was found abandoned and burned. Officers are unsure of Sparks’ motives. She doesn’t seem to know Jackson.

AL.com reports another person with Sparks was apparently not involved in the crime and hasn’t been charged.

Associated Press

