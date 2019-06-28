Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 Atlantic City casinos expanding sportsbooks worth $20M

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two new sportsbooks worth more than $20 million are making their debut in Atlantic City in the latest sign of how important casinos consider New Jersey’s fast-growing sports betting industry.

The Borgata is opening a $12 million project Saturday that includes a new sport book and entertainment project.

The Moneyline Bar & Book opening comes a week after Bally’s opened its new $8.4 million sports book.

Both projects are significant expansions of smaller facilities opened last summer, shortly after New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting.

Industry officials say the future of sports betting in America is online.

But that’s not stopping casinos from investing millions in sportsbooks, counting on fans’ desire to share a communal experience.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Peggy Fleming to bring back the beauty of figure skating
Covering Colorado

Peggy Fleming to bring back the beauty of figure skating

12:08 pm
U.S. Marshals track down Colorado Springs murder suspect in North Carolina
Covering Colorado

U.S. Marshals track down Colorado Springs murder suspect in North Carolina

11:36 am
ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office
Covering Colorado

ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office

11:27 am
Peggy Fleming to bring back the beauty of figure skating
Covering Colorado

Peggy Fleming to bring back the beauty of figure skating

U.S. Marshals track down Colorado Springs murder suspect in North Carolina
Covering Colorado

U.S. Marshals track down Colorado Springs murder suspect in North Carolina

ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office
Covering Colorado

ICE issues statement criticizing CSPD, Teller County Sheriff’s Office

Scroll to top
Skip to content