Video shows man killed after struggle with N Carolina police

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Body-camera video shows police in North Carolina struggling to handcuff a black man before eventually shooting and killing him.

The video released Thursday shows the shooting death of 30-year-old Ondrae Levado Hutchinson of Durham during a domestic dispute on March 30. The Associated Press and other media outlets went to court to get the video released.

It was still dark when two officers approach a house where Hutchinson is yelling in the driveway. He eventually moves to a garage, where police try to handcuff him before shooting him with a Taser. He then was shot during a struggle and died at a hospital.

The officers visible in the video appear to be white.

District Attorney Satana Deberry, who is black, has said the officer who shot Hutchinson won’t be charged.

Associated Press

