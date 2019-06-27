Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 1, 2019:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Ed Sheeran; $4,195,406; $99.01.

2. Eric Church; $2,911,589; $93.18.

3. Pink; $2,574,243; $142.62.

4. Justin Timberlake; $2,021,437; $131.38.

5. Ariana Grande; $1,661,240; $115.06.

6. Michael Bublé; $1,535,953; $122.34.

7. Cher; $1,521,512; $116.36.

8. KISS; $1,461,504; $111.22.

9. Rod Stewart; $1,439,011; $113.33.

10. John Mayer; $1,401,382; $120.84.

11. Backstreet Boys; $1,301,722; $99.67.

12. Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band; $1,274,383; $103.46.

13. Bad Bunny; $1,187,589; $100.21.

14. André Rieu; $1,062,423; $79.54.

15. Shawn Mendes; $1,059,632; $69.85.

16. Mumford & Sons; $1,044,597; $67.25.

17. Kenny Chesney; $999,124; $90.07.

18. Hugh Jackman; $960,920; $82.57.

19. New Kids On The Block; $950,357; $80.19.

20. Hootie & The Blowfish; $839,740; $62.52.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

Associated Press

Associated Press

