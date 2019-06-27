Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: Government contests request on migrant camps

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on conditions at government detention centers for immigrant children (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

U.S. authorities are contesting a request by immigrant advocates for an emergency order allowing doctors to inspect detention facilities as well as sanctions against the government over conditions involving children.

The government said in a filing on Thursday that the requests by plaintiffs would “impose extensive obligations.”

The request for the emergency order was filed late Wednesday by attorneys in a long-standing agreement known as the Flores settlement that governs how immigrant children can be detained.

The attorneys want immediate inspections at facilities in the El Paso and McAllen areas of Texas.

Attorneys say hundreds of children were severely neglected, many going days without a bath or brushing their teeth. One attorney spotted a 4-year-old girl with hair so matted that she thought it might need to be cut off.

Associated Press

Suspect in hours-long standoff found dead in home
Teen uses firework accident to start safety campaign, provide free gear
ACLU files suit against Teller County Sheriff for ICE agreement
