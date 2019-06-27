Stonewall: A bar’s path from illicit dive to LGBTQ landmark

NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years ago, the Stonewall Inn was an underground gay bar where a police raid sparked a rebellion that fueled the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

Today, it’s still a bar, but a highly visible one. It’s a landmark, and the patrons flocking in this week to honor the Stonewall riots’ legacy include a gay police officers’ group.

The tavern in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village has undergone physical and ownership changes over the years. At points, it wasn’t a bar at all.

But as the rebellion’s 50th anniversary approaches Friday, the Stonewall Inn stands in part of its original space and serves as a gathering place and beacon for the LGBTQ community and others.

Stacy Lentz says she and co-owner Kurt Kelly understand they are “the innkeepers of history.”