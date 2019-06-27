Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Steph Curry makes faithful moves through production company

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is using a foundation of faith to build a career away from the basketball court through his burgeoning production company.

Curry co-founded Unanimous Media to produce content focusing on sports, family and faith. The newly-formed company already has several projects under its belt including a major studio film, network television show and a couple documentaries.

Curry says he wants to “uplift people who need to be uplifted.”

His latest project features himself in an original docuseries “Stephen vs. The Game” on Facebook Watch, a video-on-demand service. It explores the point guard’s on and off-the-court journey through this past season.

Unanimous Media is also behind the new documentary “Emanuel” and the faith-based film “Breakthrough,” which opened third at the box office.

