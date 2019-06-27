Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Richmond diocese adds 6 priests to list of accused abusers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Richmond is adding six priests to a list of clergy who are accused of sexual abuse against a minor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the additions announced on Thursday come four months after Bishop Barry Knestout publicly named 42 priests who had “had a “credible and substantiated” allegation of sexual abuse of a child. Victim advocates said they believed the original list was incomplete and cast doubt over whether the diocese was committed to transparency.

Five of the six priests added to the list are dead and it’s not known if the sixth is still alive.

Knestout also announced Thursday that all institutions run by the diocese will no longer name buildings after a pastor, founder or individual in order to be sensitive to abuse survivors.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

