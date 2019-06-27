Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutors seek life sentence in Charlottesville car attack

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give a life sentence to a man convicted of hate crimes for plowing his car into a crowd demonstrating against a white nationalist rally two years ago in Virginia.

But lawyers for James Alex Fields Jr. will argue the 22-year-old man deserves some leniency because he had a traumatic childhood and a history of mental illness.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Friday in Charlottesville.

Prosecutors argue that Fields deserves life in prison for killing a woman and injuring dozens of others when he deliberately drove into the anti-racist demonstrators on Aug. 12, 2017.

Fields’ lawyers argue that a sentence shorter than life is appropriate because of Fields’ young age and his struggles with mental illness.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

10:46 pm
360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

10:40 pm
Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

10:27 pm
Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl
Covering Colorado

Police charge 12 people, including one teen, in baseball brawl

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Helmet Laws

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park
Covering Colorado

Police caution awareness after woman attacked at Bear Creek Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content