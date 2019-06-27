Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Man lets 3-year-old girl go, ends Nebraska standoff

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man who’d barricaded himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Nebraska home has surrendered.

Police were called to the Grand Island home a little before 3 a.m. Wednesday to check a report of a domestic disturbance. A woman there told officers that her boyfriend had assaulted her.

Officers negotiated with him for hours to release the girl and come out. He finally did so around 9 a.m.

The 44-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment, domestic assault and other crimes. Online court records don’t show that he has been formally charged.

